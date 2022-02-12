Seasoned luchador Puma King is making his return to MLW later this month when he competes at MLW SuperFight at Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

MLW issued out a press release regarding Puma’s return to the promotion, as seen below:

“High-flying feline luchador Puma King looks to pounce the competition as he returns to Major League Wrestling on Saturday, February 26 at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The coolest cat around looks to keep his purrrfect record in MLW intact as the popular luchador hopes to impress MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran and score a title shot. A member of one of lucha libre’s grandest families, Puma King is a third generation luchador known for his feline finesse and causing a little mischief around the mat.

Having found success in both singles and tag team action, Puma King has aspirations of pawsession of championship gold in MLW and the road to gold starts in Charlotte.

Who will step up and scrap with Puma King? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.”

As noted, Killer Kross will also be returning to MLW at SuperFight, his first appearance with the promotion since February 1, 2020. Kross recently made his return to in-ring competition on February 4 at FSW’s Vegas event. At the event, Kross defeated Jacob Fatu and became the new FSW Grand Champion.

Below is the current lineup for SuperFight 2022:

* Killer Kross set to return

* Puma King set to return

* Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Richards (MLW World Heavyweight Championship match)

* Alex Kane (c) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman (4-Way Match For National Openweight Championship)

* Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu (Stairway to Hell Match)

* Ricky and Kerry Morton, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat to debut

