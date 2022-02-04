Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman recently caught up with WWE Superstar Reggie during the WWE Royal Rumble media row in St. Louis. The former 24/7 Champion revealed that originally, he had a three-year plan in place for his WWE career. However, the pandemic threw that off and he got called up much faster.

“My whole three-year plan when I was in NXT was, hey, I am going to learn the business in this first year, impress a lot of people. Second-year, get a few dark matches and whatnot,” he said. “And hopefully, then I get a few spots on TV. Then the third year, hopefully, I am just a regular guy getting on TV. I guess the pandemic had other plans.

“I continued to work my but off during the pandemic. Then when I got back to the Performance Center, I was in better shape than other people. I was more knowledgeable about the business in many ways, than other people in my class, and I got called up.”

So far, Reggie has worked with Carmella, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler in WWE. However, his goal was always to be different from other stars. He believes that with his 24/7 Championship work, that has been achieved.

“So, we already know the format of WWE, of each title. Take something that’s already different and unique and make it your own and you’ll be remembered for that,” he said. “There’s no way you can write WWE history, without putting in Reggie as the longest-reigning 24/7 Champion and all the feats that he did. So my goal was to be different from any other superstar.”

One man that Reggie has been able to work closely with is R-Truth. The WWE veteran has always been heavily involved with the 24/7 Championship, and that has been a great experience for Reggie.

“As a kid, I watched R-Truth,” Reggie stated. “He transformed himself into so many characters, and it was incredible to have a match with him, and to beat him, and just be aside of him and be on television every week. It’s incredible. I can’t even put into words how amazing it is working with him.

