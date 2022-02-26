It appears Mia Yim and AEW star Keith Lee had to deal with fans visiting their home recently.

On Friday, Yim implored such fans to not visit their home “just to say hi” and to respect their private home and boundaries. Yim did not go into specifics about the incident.

Yim and Lee got married earlier this month, in a ceremony officiated by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Lee has since debuted for AEW, clinching a berth in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

As noted earlier, Lee was off AEW TV this week because he was given time away from the company. Lee and Yim were reportedly on their honeymoon recently, and moved from Florida to the Dallas, TX area.

You can see Mia Yim’s tweet below.

We love and appreciate our fans, we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you. Please believe we love you guys. That being said, please don’t come to our home just to say hi. Respect our private home and boundaries. — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) February 25, 2022

I know good and damn well somebody ain’t this bold!?! Stop doing this, don’t ring the bell & don’t send any mail! — Swole One 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) February 25, 2022

