During a recent virtual signing hosted by East Coast Autograph Auctions, former WWE Superstar “B-Fab” Briana Brandy shared a wholesome Brock Lesnar story that left her surprised.

B-Fab mentioned how she assumed the worst when she came face-to-face with Lesnar backstage, and wasn’t expecting The Beast to be “super nice” to her.

“Who surprised me? I would honestly say Brock Lesnar,” B-Fab said. “He surprised me because he’s really nice and he’s very soft-spoken and I was not expecting that. Like I was expecting him to be just like, ‘Don’t talk to me, no one look at me,’ and he was super nice. He came up to me and shook my hand and was like, ‘Hey, welcome.’ I was like, ‘Woah. This is awesome.’ He was really awesome, and Roman Reigns is really cool too. He’s a really nice guy.”

B-Fab also revealed she worked her debut singles match in NXT – against Kayden Carter – with an injured knee. According to B-Fab, none of the NXT officials were aware of her injury.

“That was my first-ever singles match. I was so freaking nervous. I was so nervous,” B-Fab recalled. “[What I remember most is] that my knee actually was hurt. My knee was hurt and I couldn’t bend my knee fully but I didn’t wanna say anything because it was the first time they were like, ‘Okay B, we’re gonna put you out there’ and I was like, ‘All right, cool, let’s go’ but I was hurt so I couldn’t really do all my moves or like even kicks or whatever in that match that well because my knee was just in excruciating pain.”

B-Fab added, “After that, I remember icing it for like four hours straight. It was horrible.”

Last November, B-Fab and her fellow Hit Row stable members, “Top Dolla” A.J. Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott were released from WWE shortly after their call-up to the main roster.

