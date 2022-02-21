There’s a lot of debate among fans and pundits over whether All Elite Wrestling or WWE had the better year in 2021. For Renee Paquette, she’s giving that honor to AEW.

In an appearance at the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, Paquette stated her opinion that AEW had a better year last year than WWE, where she worked for several years. Despite that, she was quick to point out that WWE was going nowhere anytime soon, and that AEW had separated themselves due to surprises and the growth of their young talent.

“I have to say AEW did,” Paquette said. “I think just in terms of obviously their signings. I think of the opportunities, and you know, within WWE, they just keep going. Their shows can great and there’s moments that are awesome and there’s a reason why WWE is the monster that it is. There’s things about it that just work, that are great, and there’s Superstars there that just connect with people like nobody else can.

“So WWE, they do their thing and they keep going and it’s always going to exist and it’ll always have different versions and ebbs and flows and whatnot. But I think being able to see AEW come in and truly disrupt that space and really seeing people like, obviously I’ll use my husband as an example. To see him move over from WWE to AEW, now seeing, Keith Lee has just jumped over there. CM Punk is there. We now have Jay White at AEW.

“So I mean there’s just so many different names and different opportunities for people to be there, but also on the other side of some of the greener talent that has come in and has really grown leaps and bounds. I mean, you look at somebody like a Tay Conti who I think has done exceptional in this last year. Sammy Guevara, of course as well has blown people’s minds. MJF. I feel like they are more of those homegrown talents within AEW and it’s really cool to them all thriving.

“And with a new company, of course, there’s things that will, you know, there’s gonna be some hiccups, there’s gonna be some roadblocks along the way. Not saying that everything’s perfect, but I think in terms of opportunity and in terms of people having fun and a show just being professional wrestling, it’s AEW.”

You can watch the full interview with Renee Paquette below.

