In an appearance on Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker, Rey Mysterio spoke on his son Dominik’s continued improvement in WWE. He also says this plays a part in when Rey Mysterio feels he can walk away from wrestling. He only wants to do so when he feels his son is ready to take off on his own, possibly within the year.

“I think I’ll step back once I feel like my son is ready just to take off on his own,” Mysterio said. “That would be really helpful for him. I’m hoping that it happens within this year. For him to branch out and take care of things on his own. I’ve had the opportunity to be on the same house shows as him, with me wrestling in a completely separate match and him wrestling by himself.

“A couple of times he’s wrestled Chad Gable, other times he’s wrestled Otis one on one. I can see the difference when I’m not in there with him and when we’re in there together. He tends to do a lot better and it’s less stressful and not that much pressure when he’s in there by himself. He enjoys it.”

Rey Mysterio also talked about how talents like himself, Randy Orton, and Edge have become veteran voices in the WWE locker room for younger talent. In particular, Mysterio pointed out how Orton and Edge had helped out his own son, Dominik, as he continues to gain experience.

“There’s a lot of talking to the boys, the younger talent, the new generation, making them feel at home and giving them advice,” Mysterio said. “Whether it’s good advice when they do good, or if they do something bad you can tell them ‘you know what? You can possibly do this better. Try it. See if it works, and if it doesn’t work, we’ll find another way.’ You see a lot of that from the Randy Ortons, the Edges. My son Dominik has been getting a lot advice from Randy, from Edge, from the guys that have been around there. Guys like us that have been there since the early 2000’s.”

Rey Mysterio admitted that in some ways he is his son’s hardest critic, telling Walker that he was hard on Dominik and not afraid to give him criticism. Nevertheless, he is proud at what Dominik has accomplished in just one year in wrestling.

“In a sense, I like to be hard on him,” Mysterio said. “I don’t want him to take the easy way. I like to point the finger a lot, whether it’s him doing good or him doing bad. Obviously different times growing up for my son and myself. I had it very, very rough. I was raised the old school way and I was taught the old school way, which I really enjoyed.

“It makes me appreciate what I do now, because of all the grinding I went through. I try to put my son through the same thing, even though he’s had it much easier than I had it. But that’s what we do. As a parent, we try to open up the doors for our children to eventually make it to the top in whatever it is they want to do. But I’m hard on my son. And he’ll tell you that I’m probably his worst critic.

“But again, he’s been given a very special opportunity, and he’s taken advantage of it. He still has a lot to learn, but on top of everything, he’s doing a really incredible job. And now it’s time for him to step it up, and we’ve talked about that. We have these talks constantly about what he needs to look forward to, what he wants as part of his career, the time he invests in himself working out, eating, supplements, getting bigger.

“He is thin, but he’s tall, he just needs to put some weight on. He’s just been in the business for a year, so to see the evolution of him in less than a year has been amazing. I can’t think of anybody else, not because he’s my son, but I can’t think of any other son of (a wrestler) that has had one year of wrestling and has accomplished what he has. I know opportunities have been given to him, but I think he’s been able to grab them and make the best out of them.”

