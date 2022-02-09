The heat between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair continues to escalate as the weeks go on.

During the latest episode of the Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast, The Nature Boy spoke about Becky Lynch’s promo to Ronda Rousey on the RAW after her Royal Rumble win. Lynch started the promo by saying “Welcome back Ronny,” which offended Ric Flair. Being the father of Ronda’s WrestleMania opponent Charlotte Flair, Ric spoke about why he found that comment by Becky to be disrespectful.

“Once again, she’s not Ronny, she’s Ronda Rousey, okay,” Flair said. “Anybody stupid enough to call her Ronny and make a joke of her presence and what she brings to the company is out of their mind. As an example, what is her name now? Big Time Becks? ‘Hey Ronny, welcome back.’ Wow, that’s exciting. Hey, how about: thank you Ronda for showing up because I’m not The Man anymore, I’m generic… who am I? Big Time Becks? The Lasskicker? Who am I?”

The issue between Lynch and the 2x WWE Hall of Famer began when Ric Flair was asked to hand over his trademark “The Man” over to Becky Lynch during her run atop the Women’s division. Since that moment, the two have gone back and forth for months, now with Lynch responding to Flair’s comments during his podcast on her social media. Lynch posted a quote of herself, stating how she’s worked so hard for her “heroes to become her rivals.”

It’s unclear who Lynch will be facing at WrestleMania 38 but her fellow WrestleMania 35 opponents are set to face each other at the show of shows. As for Lynch, her next big match will come at the Elimination Chamber where she’ll face WWE Hall of Famer Lita for the RAW Women’s Championship.

“Work so hard your heroes become your rivals. Then, become so good, Ric Flair loses his mind every time you breathe”- Becky Lynch – February 2022 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 9, 2022

