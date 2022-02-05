WrestleCon announced on Friday that WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Eric Bischoff, and Sunny will be attending WrestleCon 2022.

It was also announced that Former ECW star Francine and former WWE stars Dirty Dango and Candice Michelle will be at the event.

WrestleCon 2022 will take place Thursday, March 31 – Saturday, April 2 during WrestleMania weekend in Dallas.

Below is an updated list of talent that will be attending the upcoming event:

* Ric Flair

* Dirty Dango

* Sunny

* Eric Bischoff

* Candice Michelle

* Francine

* EC3

* Adam Scherr

* Psycho Boy Fodder

* SoCal Val

* Windham Rotunda

* Kurt Angle

* Paul Wight

* JBL

* Torrie Wilson

* Ron Simmons

* The IInspiration

* Road Dogg Brian James

* Lita

* Bull Nakano

* Mark and Jay Briscoe

* Westin Blake

* Atsushi Onita

* Jackie & Bobby Fulton

* JJ Dillon

* The Highlanders

* Tully Blanchard

* Maxx Payne

* Scotty Too Hotty

* One Man Gang

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* Adam Bomb

* Bryan Clarke

* Slick

* Marina Shafir

* IRS

* Kelly Kelly

* Mickie James

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* Killer Kross

* Bill Eadie

* Barry Darsow

* Ultimo Dragon

* Al Snow

* Sonny Onoo

* Sam Houston

* Nick Aldis

* Debra McMichael

* The Rock N’ Roll Express

* Tommy Rich

* Ted DiBiase Jr.

* The Honky Tonk Man

* Chelsea Green

* Swoggle

* Brutus Beefcake

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett

* Velvet Sky

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers

* Toni Storm

* Scott Hall

* Victoria

