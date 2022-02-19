WWE Superstar Riddle took to Twitter today to comment on working with Brock Lesnar briefly at Elimination Chamber despite their past backstage tension. However, despite being told not to tweet him, Riddle’s once again seeking Lesnar’s attention.

The official WWE Twitter account sent out a tweet saying, “F-5 to @SuperKingofBros! @BrockLesnar #WWEChamber”.

Riddle has been open in the past about his desire to retire the current WWE Champion. However, it was reported that Lesnar told him, “Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in s–t because you and I will never work together. Ever.”

From never working together to facing off in both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, things have changed. In response to WWE’s tweet, Riddle quoted it and said, “Look at us now! Never Say Never bro.”

The tweet comes after Brock Lesnar plowed through the field in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. Lesnar wiped out Riddle, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, & Austin Theory on his way to victory.

You can see Riddle’s tweet on Lesnar and Elimination Chamber below:

Look at us now! Never Say Never bro🤙 https://t.co/iZhp4oxm1a — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 19, 2022

