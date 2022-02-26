As seen in the videos below, a tender moment between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his chief advisor, Paul Heyman, occurred after SmackDown ended last night.

The dark match main event saw a six-man tag match between Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos & Roman Reigns. But as the crowd chanted that Heyman looked like a Walrus, the action stopped briefly. Reigns then gave Heyman a hug and comforted his manager while standing on the outside of the ring.

A dark match was also held before SmackDown last night, according to PWInsider. Rising WWE SmackDown star Aliyah scored a victory over Shayna Baszler before the broadcast got underway.

If you would like to see the full coverage from SmackDown last night, it is available at this link.

You can see the lineup for next week’s show below:

* Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against The Viking Raiders

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends against Ricochet

You can see the videos below:

Roman Reigns consoles Paul Heyman after a fan insults Paul. (Dark match after #SmackDown 25/2/22 – Hershey, PA) pic.twitter.com/utKqKnjdSg — Johnny Boy (@coolmanguyjohn) February 26, 2022

Heyman being comforted by Roman after he was called a walrus by the crowd chanting it at him. #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XjCe1roqY8 — John Clark (@johnrclark12) February 26, 2022

