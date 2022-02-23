As we’ve noted, Ronda Rousey is being advertised for all SmackDown live events and televised tapings ahead of WrestleMania 38.

During her recent Facebook live stream, Rousey was asked if the grueling WWE schedule was more taxing on her body than Judo or MMA.

“No, Judo’s definitely the hardest on my joints than MMA or pro wrestling,” Rousey responded. “I was about ready to retire from Judo just because of how bad it was on my knees when I was like in my early 20s. But, what’s it called? — no, I was surprised. Even at the Royal Rumble, I wasn’t even breathing hard at the end of it and in the match the other day [in Saudi Arabia], I wasn’t even, yeah. I’m an athlete, you know? So I’m not talking about breathing hard. I wasn’t feeling like I was — I couldn’t catch my breath or something like that.

“So no, I feel great and I haven’t been that sore yet, but I got a bunch of live shows coming up. I’m doing SmackDown this Friday and then I’m doing a live show, I think there’s one in Rochester and one in like Ohio, right? I think like the actual SmackDown is in Pennsylvania. It’s something like Pennsylvania, Ohio, I’m gonna do three shows in a row. I don’t have a match on SmackDown but I’ll be doing a match the next two nights in — on the live shows and then the next week, after SmackDown, I’m doing two live shows. I’m doing M.S.G. in New York and then I’m going to Montreal.”

Rousey then asked the fan to pose the question again in a few weeks.

“So, in the next two weeks, I’ll be having a bunch of matches. Ask me again then,” Rousey said. “I think it’s more of like the repetition of doing a bunch of matches in a row that’ll really get to you, start to be sore and the travel.

“Just constantly being able to sit upright but, we’re lucky enough where we actually get to travel on a bus so, I’ll be able to like lay down and not have to jump on a car or on a train after wrestling which helps.”

You can click here to see Ronda Rousey’s full schedule on The Road to WrestleMania 38. Rousey, winner of the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble, is expected to main event Night 1 of WrestleMania against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

H/T POST Wrestling for the transcription

