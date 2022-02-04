Ronda Rousey is currently advertised for only SmackDown events on The Road to WrestleMania 38.

Rousey will be on tonight’s SmackDown from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City to pick her WrestleMania 38 opponent, believed to be SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. After tonight, she is scheduled for every SmackDown taping until WrestleMania, and one non-televised live event. The live event is the Sunday, March 6 show in Laval, Quebec, Canada, where she’s advertised to team with Sasha Banks against Flair and Shayna Baszler.

WWE does not have Rousey advertised for any RAW shows leading up to WrestleMania.

Rousey’s current WWE schedule looks like this:

* February 4 – SmackDown in Oklahoma City, OK

* February 11 – SmackDown in New Orleans, LA (February 18th episode will be taped here)

* February 25 – SmackDown in Hershey, PA

* March 4 – SmackDown in Miami, FL

* March 6 – WWE live event in Laval, Quebec

* March 11 – SmackDown in Birmingham, AL

* March 18 – SmackDown in Charlotte, NC

* March 25 – SmackDown in Brooklyn (final SmackDown before WrestleMania 38 Week)

* April 2/3 – WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, TX

