Ronda Rousey revealed Wednesday that former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon (Athena Palmer) prepared her for an in-ring comeback at last Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble.

Through a tweet, Rousey thanked Moon getting her ready for the Rumble, while encouraging other athletes to visit Moon’s dojo.

Thank you for helping me get ready for #RoyalRumble2022 @AthenaPalmer_FG ! If you want her to train you too check out her school Thewrestlingdojo.com

Moon was among 10 former WWE Superstars who became free agents on Wednesday.

As noted, Moon will be using her real name on the indies – Athena. Her first post-WWE appearance has been announced for the Baltimore Celebfest 3 on Sunday, February 6 at the La Fontaine Bleue. You can find tickets for the signing at this link. The wrestler is taking bookings via [email protected]

You can click here to read more about Moon’s “The Wrestling Dojo” training facility.

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey will be making her SmackDown on FOX debut this Friday. On Monday’s RAW, Rousey told RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch that she would announce her WrestleMania 38 opponent on SmackDown. Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlote Flair has been rumored for the April event.

