A second title match and Ronda Rousey’s first one-on-one match since March 2019 has been announced for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

Next week’s show will feature SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defending against The Viking Raiders.

The Vikings vs. The Usos was originally planned for WWE Elimination Chamber last Saturday, but WWE made a change and went with an attack angle that saw The Usos take out their challengers before the match could begin. Erik and Ivar then attacked The Usos during a backstage segment on this week’s SmackDown, demanding their title shot. WWE confirmed the title match for next Friday.

Next week’s SmackDown will also feature Rousey vs. Sonya Deville in singles action.

This will be Rousey’s first one-on-one singles match since her Beat The Clock win over Sarah Logan on the March 25, 2019 RAW, and her RAW Women’s Title defense over current WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke the week before. This will be Rousey’s first-ever SmackDown match.

Rousey vs. Deville was booked after this week’s SmackDown opening segment, which saw Michael Cole interview Rousey. She talked about teaming with Naomi for a win over Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WWE Elimination Chamber last week, and talked until Flair came out to taunt her and talk trash from the entrance-way. Flair distracted Rousey so that Deville could take her down from behind with a chop block. Flair tripped Rousey from the floor, and wrapped her hurt leg around the ring post a few times. Rousey ended up coming back and taking Deville out with a throw to end the segment.

Rousey vs. Flair has been confirmed for Night One of WrestleMania 38, and it’s expected to main event that night.

As noted, next Friday’s SmackDown will also see WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defend against Ricochet. You can click here for details on Jackass star Johnny Knoxville challenging Zayn and how Ricochet got his title shot.

Stay tuned for more on next Friday’s live SmackDown from the FTX Arena in Miami, FL. Below are related clips from this week’s show, along with the current line-up for next week:

* Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against The Viking Raiders

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends against Ricochet

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]