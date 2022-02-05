As seen in the images below, there was a dark match main event last night after WWE SmackDown concluded that featured the winner of this year’s women’s Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey. She teamed with Naomi in a tag match against Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte.

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey was so dominant in the ring that she made Nattie tap out before Charlotte or Naomi were ever tagged into the match. They celebrated with the fans and sent the crowd home happy afterward.

As noted, last night’s SmackDown saw Rousey make her first blue brand appearance, interrupting SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. The segment led to Rousey picking Flair for her WrestleMania opponent, and then applying an armbar to Deville as Flair looked on.

There were also dark matches before SmackDown aired that featured stars from WWE NXT. Former WWE NXT Women’s Champions Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez competed in a singles match, which Gonzalez ended up winning, and Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne went one-on-one, with Ciampa coming out on top.

In recent weeks, Dunne and Ciampa have worked several dark matches and WWE Main Event tapings, while Shirai was also in a dark match last week. This is Gonzalez’ first match on one of the main brands since October.

You can see photos from the dark matches below:

Rousey tape out Natalya very quick to win the tag match. Neither Naomi or Charlotte ever tagged in. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/60Z2VKRrtV — Sean Thurmond (@seanthurmond) February 5, 2022

