On this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, current TNT Champion Sammy Guevara successfully defended his title against Darby Allin (with a little help from Andrade El Idolo, of course). But despite coming out victorious, the popular AEW star actually suffered a scratched cornea in the match.

“Finally able to open my eyes I suffered a scratched cornea on Wednesday,” Sammy noted.

“All respect to Darby, We came into this company with everything to prove & in 3 years we have shown that we not only belong but we are this place. Every time I’m on your TV I’ll give you a show, I promise.”

Sammy won back the right to call himself Undisputed TNT Champion when he defeated Cody Rhodes in what now looks to be Cody’s last match with the company. The two men competed in a ladder match to determine the Undisputed Champion, and on top of the ladder in the final moments, Sammy got the upper hand by slamming the TNT title into Cody’s head.

This is Sammy’s second reign with the TNT Championship. He first won the Championship from Miro on the September 29, 2021 episode of Dynamite and then subsequentially lost it to Cody Rhodes in December.

You can see Sammy Guevara’s full tweet below:

