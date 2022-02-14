Samoa Joe was announced as the next inductee into the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame earlier Monday morning, but the future Hall of Famer is hinting that there is more to come.

In a post Monday afternoon on Instagram, Samoa Joe revealed he was spending time with family and friends, while also cryptically alluding to his next move.

“Enjoyable week up on the mountain with friends and family,” Joe said. “As the pieces are beginning to come together.”

This is not the first time Samoa Joe has made cryptic statements regarding his future. Following his release from WWE on January 6, Joe released a statement on Twitter thanking the young talent of NXT, while also suggesting that he would be returning to the ring once he was able to.

“Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months,” Joe tweeted. “Only saddened at the loss of an ‘excuse’ to see their continued growth & achievement. I am very excited for there future….and mine.”

After being released from WWE in April of 2021, Samoa Joe was brought back two months later as an on-air talent and behind-the-scenes talent scout for NXT. He would wrestle only one match for the brand at TakeOver 36, where he defeated Karrion Kross to win the NXT Championship. Joe would never defend the title, vacating it weeks later due to injury. Shortly after NXT was rebranded as NXT 2.0, and Joe would remain off television until his second release.

Samoa Joe’s health status is currently unknown, and it is unclear how long Joe’s noncompete clause lasts, if he has one.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]