The Daily Item has reported that former WWE Tag Team Champion, Samu Anoa’i, has signed a legends contract with WWE. The report describes the deal as a “WWE Nostalgia Contract” that will involve allowing Vince McMahon’s company to use his likeness and request him to appear for special appearances.

Samu Anoa’i posted a picture of himself on Facebook on February 8 which showed the WWE logo, which he captioned the image, “Thank you, Vince McMahon and WWE,” signaling that some type of deal had been put in place.

Samu commented on the new deal and expressed his delight in returning to the company where he competed between 1983 and 1984, then again between 1992 and 1996. It was during his second run with the company that he became a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion with Fatu, his cousin better known as Rikishi, as The Headshrinkers.

“I am truly honored to return to the company in which has been my family since I was born,” Samu said. “I am also happy for the wrestling fans of Sunbury and surrounding areas who have always welcomed me, my family, my brother Afa and son Lance with open arms. I have made several friends who are now family to me and that is priceless. I want to thank Mr. McMahon, the rest of the McMahon family, and all of the WWE officials for all they have done for me and my family.”

Samu is a part of the famous Anoa’i family and is the son of Afa, of the former Wild Samoans tag team, who held 21 tag team championships around the world. He is also cousin to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and the now-deceased Yokozuna, Rosey and Umaga.

