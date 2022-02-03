Santino Marella appears to have dropped some important information regarding his daughter, Bianca Carelli. In an appearance on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Marella indicated that Carellia, who has previously tried out for WWE in the past, has been hired by the promotion and will soon be reporting to the WWE Performance Center.

“My daughter is starting at the PC in two weeks. She got hired,” Marella revealed. “She’s a beast, man. She’s going to be an absolute top-tier player. She was identified from a young child. You know, she won her school speeches and she was Ms. Teen Ontario, she’s a television personality and she’s tall and she’s strong.

“In a couple of years, I can’t wait to go to WrestleMania just as a parent going to watch their kid. I don’t want to do anything, I don’t want to sign, I don’t want to talk to anybody. I’m just here to watch my kid and I just cannot wait for that. But now. I’ve got a three-year-old and a six-month-old. And this whole new chapter of growing up in the country with like, chickens, it’s a whole.”

As for Santino Marella himself, there are still some goals he wants to accomplish in wrestling. He revealed he was looking to try his hand at commentary.

“I’m actually going down to Orlando in March,” Marella said. “I’m going to knock on some doors and say ‘hey, who’s looking for a commentator because I’m good at it, you know?”

For years Santino Marella has operated the wrestling school Battle Arts Academy, where he serves as a trainer. He described to Brisco and Bradshaw the hardest part of coaching, something he enjoys.

“I love coaching, I actually enjoy it a lot,” Marella said. “The hard part of coaching is only the success rate that’s kind of, a bit, a bit tough, you know? Because you can have a kid come in, he may be as passionate as anybody else, you know, 145 pounds. You know, I don’t have the heart. But I’m upfront. I say, ‘if you want to do this, if you want to take part in our student shows because they’re awesome, four hundred people in the audience friends and family cheering, you’ll have a great experience.

“If you want to work the indies and that’s all you want to do, that’s feasible. But if you’re looking at me telling me you want to make it to the big leagues, you know there’s a serious work ethic involved that you have to be honest with yourself.’ Sometimes, you know, I had a few guys signed, but out of hundreds of students, the success rate is not exceptional.”

