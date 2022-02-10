Sasha Banks believes she will wrestle IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James at some point in the future.

On Wednesday, Banks shared a picture of herself backstage with former WWE Superstars Mickie James and Melina, both of whom were participants in last month’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble.

While responding to the tweet, one fan wondered if we’d ever get to see Banks vs. James in a 1-on-1 contest. Banks assured the fan that “it will” happen in the future.

In late 2018, Banks & Bayley had a brief feud with James & Alicia Fox. At the time, Banks and James were involved in several multi-woman matches, but never faced off in a singles contest.

It’s unknown if the WWE-IMPACT partnership was a one-and-done deal for the Rumble, or if James could potentially make more WWE appearances. While appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show last month, James revealed that WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis reached out to Impact EVP Scott D’Amore to pitch the idea of her Rumble comeback. During the interview, James expressed interest in doing more work with WWE.

Meanwhile, Melina shared an emotional Instagram post, where she would thank Banks for giving her “a magic moment” in the Rumble. Melina also explained why she was dreaming of a singles match with Sasha Banks.

It will — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) February 9, 2022

