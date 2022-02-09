Former three-time WWE Women’s Champion Melina is coveting another opportunity to share the ring with Sasha Banks.

During last month’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, Banks and Melina entered at #1 and #2 respectively, until the latter was eliminated in 53 seconds. Although her WWE comeback was short-lived, Melina remains “grateful for that magic moment” with Banks, whom she considers her dream opponent.

Through an emotional Instagram post, Melina said she was wishing for a match with Banks with all her heart, whether it be a bout lasting 5 seconds or 20 minutes. Melina also thanked IMPACT Wrestling and NWA for giving her “two great matches” with Deonna Purrazzo and NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille last year.

Thank you for all the love and edits for a match vs @sashabankswwe. I love them! Last year, @impactwrestling & @nwa gave me two great matches that I will always cherish. One with @deonnapurrazzo & the other with @kamillebrickhouse. Both gave me so much joy. It also proved I can still get in there with the best… SO, that night at the Royal Rumble, I was ready to GO! I wish that moment with Sasha was a singles match. To think if we were able to get a reaction like we did that night without wrestling… Can you imagine what we could do if we actually wrestled?!!! I can wish for a match with you with all my heart and it may never happen, but whether it was 5 seconds, 60 seconds or 20 minutes in the ring with you Sasha, I’m grateful for that magic moment at the Rumble no matter how short. I will forever keep that in my heart. ♥️

Melina earlier thanked WWE fans at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis for giving her a loud ovation. You can see her Instagram post on Sasha Banks below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melina Perez (@realmelina)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]