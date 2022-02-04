Melina wrestled her first match for WWE in over a decade at this year’s Royal Rumble. The former WWE Women’s Champion entered the battle royal in the Number 2 spot, but was quickly eliminated by Sasha Banks.

Taking to Instagram, Melina thanked the packed Dome at America’s Center for the warm welcome.

“Over 44k in attendance at this year’s Royal Rumble and I never imagined such a response,” Melina wrote. “Thank you to all the ladies in the back and to all the fans. What a moment to be alive and feel alive. It’s all thanks to each and every one of you.

“In wrestling there may be moments where a storyline is taken away, you’re taken out of a segment, times are cut, your match gets scrapped and/or you get treated like you you don’t matter enough to be used,” Melina continued. “But at that Rumble, the crowd reaction, the love I felt and all the kind words that were said, THAT was pure & real.”

Melina’s early elimination caught many by surprise, but the current NWA talent emphasized that just being in the match was all she could ask for.

“Erase me from history or take away my time in the ring, but THAT moment at the Rumble will be something that no one could ever take away and it will stay in my heart for all eternity,” Melina wrote. “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Seeing the reaction videos, the posts and the comments filled my heart with overwhelming love, joy and gratitude. I can’t say it enough, THANK YOU.”

As mentioned, Melina was eliminated by former WrestleMania main-eventer Sasha Banks minutes after she entered the match. Melina called Banks the “perfect opponent” to kick off the Rumble with, and even teased meeting her in the ring again one day.

“Sasha Banks, I couldn’t imagine a more perfect opponent to start the Rumble and make my WWE in ring return with,” Melina wrote. “Thank you for that magic moment. Ughhhh! What could have been!!!!!”

