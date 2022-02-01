WWE Hall of Famer Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman will be making his return to in-ring competition this month with Game Changer Wrestling.

As seen in the announcement below, Waltman is scheduled to team with Joey Janela to face Matt Cardona & Brian Myers at GCW: Heartbreak, taking place on February 25 in Los Angeles.

“*BREAKING*

Just Signed for GCW’s return to LA on 2/25:

He’s BACK!…

XPAC & JOEY JANELA vs MATT CARDONA & BRIAN MYERS

Plus: Dr Wagner vs Homicide Blake Christian vs Nick Wayne Atticus vs Blackwood

Get Tix: http://GCWHEARTBREAK.EVENTBRITE.COM

Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! Fri, Feb 25 – 8PM”

Sean Waltman’s last match was at the WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow on April 4, 2019. On that night, he teamed with The Hurricane (Shane Helms) & Jushin Thunder Liger to defeat Caleb Konley, Jake Manning, & Zane Riley.

GCW gained a lot of buzz recently surrounding their The WRLD on GCW event, which took place on January 23. On that night, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made his in-ring debut with the promotion, and AEW’s Jon Moxley successfully defended the GCW World Title.

After Jarrett’s first experience working with the company, he praised GCW’s growth and pointed out how marketable top GCW star Effy is.

“Effy comes to the ring to Elton John’s, ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,’” Jarrett said. “The vibe. I’m talking about everybody in the building was standing, singing. And look, I’ve been in the ring with AJ Styles when they knew every word to ‘I am, I am.’ And obviously, ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ is a different song. But still, the vibe. Effy and I [were at odds] going in last night, but he is the most marketable talent on the Game Changer roster.

“He connects with the audience. He’s not a seasoned vet, and I don’t know his complete body of work, but he knows what he’s doing in the ring. He knows how to connect with the audience. I can’t tell you how impressed from a promoter, booker, marketer point of view I am from that side of it.”

Stay tuned for more match announcements for GCW Heartbreak.

You can see the full announcement below:

