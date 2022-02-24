Tonight’s AEW Dynamite kicked off with the battle royale to determine who will be added to the AEW Tag Team Title triple threat match at Revolution. When the dust settled, ReDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) ended up as the winners of the match with Kyle O’Reilly as the last man standing. The duo will be added to the Tag Team title match at the pay-per-view.

As noted, the third team in the match will be determined with a Casino Tag Royale match on next week’s Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite.

The final moments of tonight’s battle royale saw Bobby Fish, who had been eliminated earlier in the match, give an assist to O’Reilly when eliminating FTR. Kyle O’Reilly then faked a shoulder injury to catch Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks off guard and eliminated him last.

‘Hangman’ Page appeared at the end of the segment and beatdown ReDRagon to get some revenge from last week. Adam Cole came to make the save but ended up getting a beatdown from Page, as well. Cole escaped from the Buckshot Lariat in the end but O’Reilly still got hit with the finisher.

You can see the updated card for AEW Revolution below:

AEW WORLD TITLE MATCH

Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE MATCH

Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker (c)

TRIPLE THREAT FOR THE AEW WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES

Winners of a 3/2 Casino Tag Royale vs. ReDRagon vs. Jurassic Express (c)

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Winner earns a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

DOG COLLAR MATCH

CM Punk vs. MJF

