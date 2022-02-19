AEW star Serena Deeb has filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office — the term “The Professor of Professional Wrestling”. You can see the full filing below:

-G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. -G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

In a recent interview with WINC’s own Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Deeb explained how she is one of the leaders in AEW. Despite playing a sinister baddie on camera, Serena Deeb is one of the prime teachers helping rising stars in the company.

“In the meantime, when I was kind of sitting on the sidelines I stepped into the coaching role and the producing role. Kind of like the stuff I was doing before at the other company,” she said. “I’m helping them with their matches, I am on headset next to Tony calling their matches, talking to the truck, doing all of that. I love that too and, you know what? That has an exhilarating component in itself. Like, especially when you really help and then you watch them go out there and they kill it. You feel like you’re part of that, it’s very rewarding.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]