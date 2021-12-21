AEW’s Serena Deeb recently spoke Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman recently on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about her time coaching with WWE. She admits it was a complex situation as she enjoyed that role, but also wanted to wrestle.

“Definitely polarizing emotions, you know? For example, yesterday I did what was supposed to be a four-hour seminar but it ended up being a six-hour seminar because we were just in it and we were just going. I felt so good at the end of it,” she said. “I really love coaching and I want it to be a part of my life and my future and I am getting to do a little bit of that at AEW, as well. So that’s a part of me, for sure. I have an innate desire to help people and I’ve kind of always been like that, I really love it.”

Serena Deeb was asked by Hausman if she feels like a locker room leader behind the scenes.

“Yeah, I absolutely do. I have a great relationship with all of the Japanese women, I spent quite a bit of time in Japan. I did seven trips there, I lived over there for three months, I feel like I communicate with them really well and I understand their style. They’re kind of my favorite grouping to work with because they’re so hungry for feedback, all of the time. Like, ‘what can I do? What can I do to get better?’ Those are the people I flock to,” she stated. “The people that really, genuinely want to know, ‘how do I improve?’”

While Serena Deeb is acting like a leader behind the scenes, she is also teaching. The former WWE Performance Center coach started helping out with producing during her time injured earlier this year.

“In the meantime, when I was kind of sitting on the sidelines I stepped into the coaching role and the producing role. Kind of like the stuff I was doing before at the other company,” she said. “I’m helping them with their matches, I am on headset next to Tony calling their matches, talking to the truck, doing all of that. I love that too and, you know what? That has an exhilarating component in itself. Like, especially when you really help and then you watch them go out there and they kill it. You feel like you’re part of that, it’s very rewarding.”

While Serena Deeb is helping behind the scenes right now, both WWE and Impact Wrestling have someone in similar positions. The former NWA Women’s Champion admitted that is a good thing, in her opinion.

“It’s great that Molly Holly, for example, has a role, Gail Kim. Like you said, female representation is really important. There has to be a strong female that has been through it that you can come to for stuff. There has to be. Men’s and women’s wrestling is an entirely different thing,” Serena stressed. “There are so many different things that the women have to do. The hair and the makeup and the this and the that. There are so many different elements that, respectfully, only a woman would understand. Even the emotional stuff, as well.”

Serena Deeb takes on Hikaru Shida this Wednesday night at AEW: Winter Is Coming. You can follow her on Twitter @SerenaDeeb

