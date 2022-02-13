WWE star Seth Rollins sat down with Radio Row to discuss his recent WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at the 2022 Royal Rumble event. Seth Rollins made his entrance for the match decked in his old gear from his days with The Shield, the stable he, Roman Reigns, and AEW star Jon Moxley were once a part of. Rollins talked about why he wore the gear for this match.

“It was something that was in my mind,” Rollins admitted. “Obviously, anytime you enter into a story with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, you’ve got to know the history of the Shield, you know? So it would’ve been a disservice to our fanbase to not touch on that. And then the more we touched on it, the more that I realized that it really started to bother Roman. There was a piece of him that he hadn’t fully dealt with, you know? It was something, some unrequited regret, something in there that he hasn’t really touched on.

“And so the more I messed with him, the more it became a real possibility that was going to be something that would get inside of his head. Because, look, the guy’s a super athlete. He’s got a lot of advantages when it comes to size and strength, but when it comes to the mental game of what we do, there’s nobody better than me. So it was maybe not a last-second call, but pretty close to it. Luckily, St. Louis is close to home and I had some backup on the way.”

Seth Rollins ultimately defeated Reigns by disqualification, which allowed Reigns to retain the title and set him on a collision course with rival and Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Rollins, who inserted himself in Lesnar and Reigns’ WrestleMania 31 match, where Rollins cashed in Money in the Bank to win the WWE Championship, didn’t rule out the possibility of doing it again.

“I made my presence in a Brock/Roman match once before at WrestleMania so who’s to say I couldn’t do it again,” Rollins said. “But who knows? We are roughly seven or eight weeks out from WrestleMania at this point now and so, anything can happen between now and then.”

You can watch the full interview below.

