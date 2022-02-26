As seen in Seth Rollins’ tweet below, the former WWE Champion is assuring fans that he and Kevin Owens will have a match for the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38.

This is interesting because there have been numerous reports lately that claim “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was possibly returning at WrestleMania for a feud with Kevin Owens. That would explain why Owens has been repeatedly bashing Texas during recent promos in an effort to anger “the Texas rattlesnake”.

But if what Rollins says online is true, it looks as though we may see Owens in a tag match at WrestleMania this year instead of a match with the Hall of Famer. Austin has ruled out an in-ring return on several occasions in the past, he has yet to publicly dismiss reports of his rumored match with Owens.

Rollins and Owens vs. RK-Bro vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy is confirmed for RAW in two weeks.

You can see the full tweet from Set Rollins below:

MY BAD, GUYS…I CAN’T CENA THE CONTRACT…LITTLE BUSY AT THE MOMENT. BUT DON’T WORRY, ME AND KEV GOT THE RAW TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH ON LOCK!!!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4nvKgqkrOy — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 26, 2022

