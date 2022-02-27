Seven matches have been announced for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

Lance Archer is set to face Fuego Del Sol while Frankie Kazarian will face the Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels.

Other matches are Jay Lethal vs. Jora Johl and Leyla Hirsch vs. Willow Nightingale.

Below is the full lineup for tomorrow’s AEW Dark: Elevation:

* Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Jay Lethal vs. Jora Johl

* Lance Archer vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Chaos Project

* Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Willow Nightingale

* Nyla Rose, Diamante, and Emi Sakura vs. LMK, Kayla Sparks and Paris Van Dale

AEW Dark: Elevation is on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.

