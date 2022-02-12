As seen below, several WWE superstars have posted the same message in support of Lita and Becky Lynch featured prominently on a billboard in Saudi Arabia. From Bianca Belair, to Liv Morgan, to several NXT stars, to referees and backstage personalities, everyone writes the same message in their tweets.

“WWE continues to influence the world,” they all post.

We previously noted how WWE revealed new billboards promoting Elimination Chamber in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, one featuring RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

WWE noted in their announcement, “For the first time ever, WWE female Superstars have been featured on billboards in Saudi Arabia, spotlighting the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Jeddah on Saturday, Feb. 19. These landmark billboards, featuring Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita, present a major cultural milestone in Saudi Arabia.”

The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, KSA.

Besides Lita vs. Lynch, there will also be a Women’s Elimination Chamber match with Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley vs. one participant TBA, with the winner earning a RAW Women’s Title shot at WrestleMania 38. There will also be a tag team match between Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. This is the first time in history 3 women’s matches will be featured on the card in Saudi Arabia.

Stay tuned for more on WWE Elimination Chamber. You can find the current card at this link.

You can see the majority of tweets posted below:

WWE CONTINUES TO INFLUENCE THE WORLD https://t.co/pr8YrtAKIj — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 11, 2022

This is SO cool! The first time female @wwe superstars have been represented on a billboard in Saudi Arabia. Always making #history WWE continues to influence the world 🌍✌🏾🌍 pic.twitter.com/lmG1uCbDiA — Alicia Taylor (@AliciaTaylorNXT) February 11, 2022

