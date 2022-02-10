It appears Shane McMahon is still actively involved in WWE operations.

Earlier this week, Marco Masotti, the owner of South Africa’s Sharks rugby team, revealed via Twitter that he met with McMahon to discuss a partnership with WWE.

As seen below, Masotti tweeted a picture of himself with McMahon and Doug Cifu, the co-owner of NHL franchise Florida Panthers. He wrote:

So grateful for a night out with brothers Shane McMahon (son of WWE Vince) and Doug Cifu (co-owner of Florida Panthers). Excited for a partnership between WWE and rugby. ⁦

Masotti’s tweet was sent on Tuesday, which would indicate that he met with McMahon the previous night.

As widely reported, Shane McMahon received significant backstage heat for his involvement as a producer, writer and entrant in last month’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. As per the latest report from Fightful Select, Shane made a pitch to enter the battle royal at #1, until Vince McMahon stepped in and scrapped a lot of his plans. Earlier reports noted that McMahon had been pulled from all RAW, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 38 plans.

