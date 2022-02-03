Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman recently caught up with WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin during the Royal Rumble media row in St. Louis. The former Raw Tag Team Champion is currently working in a tag team with Cedric Alexander. However, he admitted to being open to a reunion with Charlie Haas as well. The two men worked as The World’s Greatest Tag Team in the past, while also being part of Team Angle.

“Of course. Charlie is one of my best friends, he’s one of my brothers. While he disappeared from the public eye, me and him have always been in contact and have been very, very close. So the desire to be able to work together again, of course, that has never gone away,” he said. “So if the opportunity presents itself, I would love to team with Charlie again, and you know, wreck shop and be the World’s Greatest Tag Team again and take on the world.”

Shelton Benjamin also spoke about his future in professional wrestling. Right now he is a regular part of the Monday Night Raw product, and that’s something he aims to continue. There are a lot of newer talents on the roster that he is hoping to compete with.

“I still want to go hard, I still want to compete against the best,” he said. “There’s a lot of newer talent that I haven’t had the chance to work with, like Damian Priest. I had small run-ins with Ricochet, and Apollo Crews, there’s just a lot of guys that I still want to work with. But ultimately, just like every other Superstar should be trying to do. I want the one thing that has alluded me, the WWE Championship.

