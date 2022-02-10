A special edition of AEW Dark has been announced for tonight.

No reason was given for the special edition of Dark, but it will feature four matches, and will air at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

The following matches were announced for tonight:

* Aaron Solo vs. Sonny Kiss

* Abadon vs. Gia Scott

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lee Johnson

* The Blade and Private Party vs. Dante Martin, Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty

These matches were taped before the January 21 live AEW Rampage in Washington, DC at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. The other matches taped that night previously aired as the Tuesday, January 25 edition of AEW Dark. You can click here for spoilers from that taping.

AEW Dark usually airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET on YouTube.

