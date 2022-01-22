Several matches for AEW Dark were taped on Friday night at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC, before the live AEW Rampage episode hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* The Bunny defeated Erica Leigh

* Aaron Solo defeated Sonny Kiss

* Daniel Garcia and 2point0 defeated three enhancement talents

* Abadon defeated Gia Scott

* Lance Archer defeated Joe Keys

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Lee Johnson

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Janai Kai

* The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn) and The Acclaimed defeated The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels and 10

* Dante Martin, Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty defeated Private Party and The Butcher. Matt Hardy was at ringside with his team

* Penta El Zero M defeated Wheeler Yuta

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy defeated Nick Comoroto

