Naomi and Sasha Banks are reportedly scheduled to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega at WrestleMania 38.

As noted, Friday’s SmackDown saw Banks make her return to the ring with a win over Shotzi, while Naomi was on commentary. After the match, Naomi hit the ring to celebrate with Banks and announce that they will be the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Banks looked at Naomi a bit surprised, but approved of the idea. They celebrated again to Naomi’s music to end the segment.

This SmackDown angle led to speculation on Naomi and Banks challenging Carmella and Vega at WrestleMania. Word now, via PWInsider, is that this match is currently planned for WrestleMania 38. There had been some speculation on WWE possibly going with a Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, as a way to get other wrestlers on the card, but word as of now is that this will be a standard tag team bout.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night Two: Winner Takes All Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. TBA

RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

