It looks like Sasha Banks and Naomi will be challenging for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles soon.

This week’s SmackDown saw Banks make her return to the ring with a win over Shotzi, while Naomi was on commentary. After the match, Naomi hit the ring to celebrate with Banks and announce that they will be the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Banks looked at Naomi a bit surprised, but approved of the idea. They celebrated again to Naomi’s music to end the segment.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles are currently held by Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella. They won the titles from Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley on the November 22 RAW, but have only defended on TV once and that was on the January 3 RAW, where they retained over Nikki and Ripley again. They had three more title defenses at non-televised live events, including a win over Banks and Toni Storm at the December 18 Supershow live event.

There’s no word on if WWE is looking do Banks and Naomi vs. Vega and Carmella at WrestleMania 38, or if they will make it some sort of multi-team match like they often do to get more names on the card.

WWE On FOX tweeted a clip of Banks and Naomi, captioning the video with Naomi’s quote on how she and Banks are the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Carmella responded with the “Uh, Hello” GIF of Jersey Shore cast member Angelina.

Vega responded to the same tweet with a simple, “Lol”

Banks and Naomi have not commented on the potential title match as of this writing.

WWE also noted on Instagram after the angle with Naomi and Banks, “@sashabankswwe defeats @shotziwwe, and @trinity_fatu believes they’re next in line for the #WomensTagTitles!! #SmackDown”

Banks and Naomi previously teamed together as Team B.A.D., along with Tamina Snuka. Naomi and Snuka originally formed the team but Banks was a member from July 2015 – February 2016. Snuka did tweet a reaction to Banks and Naomi reuniting, which you can see below.

There had been rumors on Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, but it was mostly speculation and before Ronda Rousey returned to set up the match with Flair.

The win over Shotzi was Banks’ first match since the Women’s Royal Rumble Match last month. She suffered a foot injury on January 2 at a WWE live event, and WWE had reported that she would be out of action for 6-8 weeks. However, she was cleared to return shortly before The Rumble, but was away again until last night’s SmackDown. Banks recently indicated on social media that she was in Los Angeles for a few weeks, which led to speculation on Banks filming for the third season of The Mandalorian, which began last October and is scheduled to wrap on March 23.

Banks’ last TV match before last night’s win over Shotzi came on the December 17 SmackDown, where she and Toni Storm defeated Flair and Shotzi. Her last TV singles match before last night came on the December 3 SmackDown, where she defeated Shayna Baszler.

