Friday’s Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN after Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Adam Cole defeated 10 of The Dark Order

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dante Martin in a Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier

* Serena Deeb defeated a local enhancement talent in The Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge

* Jay White defeated Trent Beretta

These matches will air this Friday at a special early start time of 7pm ET on TNT.

