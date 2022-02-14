New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Jay White made a surprising debut on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Now, he’s teasing that he could show up in almost any promotion in the U.S.

“I could see myself showing up there either Monday or Friday at this rate, you know?” White told the Strong Style podcast. “Monday RAW. Who knows? Maybe I’ll be on Dynamite on Wednesday, you’ve got Thursday on Impact, then you’ve got Friday on Rampage, and hey, maybe SmackDown as well. I can see myself – at this rate, I can see myself showing up there as well. And then you go Saturday, I’m back on Impact again.”

Jay White is scheduled to face Trent Beretta on Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage. It will be White’s first match in AEW. Jay White attacked Beretta during a backstage segment on last Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Tony Khan later tweeted that he didn’t secure Jay White’s appearance until the Sunday before his debut on Dynamite. Khan rushed to bring in White to deliver on his promise of a “forbidden door” moment. For storyline purposes, White is giving Adam Cole the credit for inviting him to Dynamite.

“The invitation came through, from, from my good buddy, Adam Cole,” White said. “He just reached out to me and he asked me if I’d like to come in. Without giving away too much if I’d like to come and maybe give the Young Bucks a hand, as he said. So, yeah it was a right time because I guess the right person asked.”

Jay White is the leader of Bullet Club in NJPW. Adam Cole is a former Bullet Club member, But their tenures in the faction never overlapped. Nonetheless, White seems happy to lend Cole a hand.

“Me and Adam Cole, we don’t have any history,” White explained. “We don’t, there’s no beef between us. We’ve never had any sort of issue. We wrestled once a while ago in Ring of Honor, and there was no personal issues there. So although, yeah, I know Bullet Club has had this stuff with the Elite before, but I was never a part of that. So, you know, I had my stuff with Kenny (Omega) before, but I beat him, you know? Took that belt from him and so I have nothing else to prove to him or anybody about that. So again with Adam Cole, we get along, we have no reason not to so far, so I don’t see why our paths would cross. If that happens, that happens. Then you know what, okay. But at this point, I see no reason for it.”

I didn’t secure @JayWhiteNZ until Sunday. I realized after the fact that Friday night I butchered my own definition of Forbidden Door in hyping tonight. I heard the fans’ feedback, & wanted to ensure that tonight was a special #AEWDynamite for all. Thank you everyone who watched! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 10, 2022

