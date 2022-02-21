Impact Wrestling returned to the Alario Center in New Orleans on Sunday for another round of TV tapings, featuring fallout from the No Surrender event on Saturday. Below are full spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

* Ace Austin and Mike Bailey defeated Jake Something and X Division Champion Trey Miguel

* Impact World Champion Moose came to the ring and said only one man in pro wrestling needs to be acknowledged, and that’s him. He took a shot at Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona, and then Heath Miller interrupted. Heath blamed COVID-19 protocols on his absence last night, and demanded a title shot. Moose said he doesn’t give a damn about Heath’s “ugly ass kids” and Heath laid him out. Heath raised the title over Moose and draped it over him

* Brian Myers defeated Crazzy Steve

* Impact Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona retained over Jordynne Grace in a No DQ match. Grace issued the challenge before the match

* Masha Slamovich squashed Rachel Rose

* Brian Myers came to ringside with his own table

* Bhupinder Gujjar defeated John Skyler. After the match, W. Morrissey came out and attacked Brian Myers at ringside. Skyler stopped him from putting Myers through a table. Myers escaped but Skyler got put through the table instead

* Impact Knockouts Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo retained over Lady Frost in another Open Challenge. Giselle Shaw came to the ring and got in Frost’s face after the match

* Jonah Rock squashed Zicky Dice. Jonah nails the Tsunami splash after the match

* Honor No More’s Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Kenny King defeated Chris Sabin, Rich Swann and Willie Mack when Bennett pinned Mack. Maria Kanellis, Vincent and PCO were at ringside, as were Heath Miller and Rhino. Maria introduced Eddie Edwards after the match. Scott D’Amore came out and made Team Impact leave to prevent a fight. Eddie said he came up with the ROH guys and felt betrayed when ROH closed, but that’s not the only reason why he joined them. They identified Dishonor and they’re going to expose it. Impact opened the doors and he had faith in w hat Impact was doing, even when AEW’s Kenny Omega challenged for the title, but Swann failed and Omega disrespected the title by not carrying it to the Impact ring for a match, and he was helped by one of Impact’s own, Don Callis. Eddie said it was up to the locker room to do something because management did nothing. Eddie waited to call his shot while Sami Callihan and Moose failed. He won a six-man against Omega and thought he’d get his shot, but Impact gave it to Josh Alexander instead. Impact showed they had no faith in him, they ripped the heart out of Impact. Alisha Edwards came out and said she doesn’t understand why Eddie turned his back on their family. He says Honor No More is his family now. She asks if she is still his family, and Eddie says that’s up to her. Eddie left with Honor No More, leaving Alisha alone in the ring

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion Cassie Lee defeated Madison Rayne

* Tasha Steelz defeated Chelsea Green

* Jonah Rock squashed Johnny Swinger. After the match, PCO came out but Jonah dropped him. PCO sat right up and Jonah left

* Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin ends in a DQ when Edwards uses a kendo stick. Team Impact ran out and Honor No More looked on from the stage. Heath challenges Vincent

* Heath defeated Vincent. Both teams were at ringside and a brawl broke out after the match. The brawl cleared and out came Impact World Champion Moose. Heath dropped him and pinned him while the crowd counted to three

* The Good Brothers, Jay White and Chris Bey defeated The Guerillas of Destiny and Violent By Design with Eric Young. G.O.D. hit the ring and hit Bey with their finisher while White escapes. Tanga Loa took the mic and said he’s coming for White

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]