During the season finale of HBO Max’s Peacemaker, John Cena’s titular character roasted several of DC Comics’ superheroes, including Stephen Amell’s portrayal of Green Arrow.

Cena’s character mentioned how Green Arrow “goes to Brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight Sparkle with a 4-inch-wide butt–le drilled in the costume.”

A journalist tagged Amell on Twitter to ask his thoughts on the diss. In response, Amell stated how he is too busy showing Cena “what professional wrestling should actually look like on tv” through his portrayal of a wrestler on Starz drama series Heels.

As of this writing, Cena has yet to respond to Amell.

Last August, Amell appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he explained why it was important for him and his Heels co-stars to “show the proper respect” to professional wrestling.

“Any fan of pro wrestling has a little bit of a chip on their shoulder because they will feel they are being marginalized or looked down at or sneered at or scoffed at, whatever the case may be,” Amell said.

“To in a way be an ambassador for professional wrestling, even if we can convert one person, it would have been worth it. Personally, I think we can do better than that. I really do. You don’t have to like professional wrestling in order to watch this show. Would it help? Sure. What we do in the ring is fun, but it’s the people. It’s the relationships that really ultimately define the show.”

