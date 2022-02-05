During a recent Q&A session with WWE‘s TikTok account, WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin answered several questions for the fans.

Perhaps the most interesting of all of Austin’s answers was how he responded to who he would most like to face if he were to come out of retirement. He didn’t hesitate long when he answered Brock Lesnar.

Austin has teased such a dream match in the past since Lesnar came back to pro wrestling in 2012. The two legendary stars have never gone one-on-one in the ring, though they were scheduled for a match on an episode of RAW in 2002. On that night, Austin infamously no-showed because he was unhappy with the direction his character was going at the time.

Lesnar will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 28 in Dallas, Texas. If Brock can defeat five other superstars in the Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia later this month to become WWE Champion, it’s expected that the WrestleMania match will become a title vs. title clash.

Other rapid-fire questions asked included:

– The classic star he wishes he had wrestled – ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham

– Favorite WWE entrance theme – Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart

– Funniest star he encountered in the locker room – Mick Foley

– Favorite non-wrestling moment of career – Driving a Zamboni

– Hardest he’s ever been hit in the ring – By Booker T (easily)

– Favorite travel partner – Billy Gunn (because he’s always in such a bad mood)

– Strangest place he’s ever had a beer – Nowhere (he’s had so many beers in so many strange places that none of them are strange to him anymore)

