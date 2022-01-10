Brock Lesnar’s win at WWE Day One not only saw him regain the WWE Championship, it continued his trek up the WWE history books. As revealed by WWE today on Twitter, Brock Lesnar’s title victory gives him 6 WWE Championship reigns overall, tying him for fifth all-time between former opponent Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

“With his win at WWE Day 1, Brock Lesnar is now tied for the 5th most WWE Championship reigns of all time,” WWE’s account tweeted, while also tagging Lesnar’s manager, advocate, and close friend Paul Heyman.

With this title victory over Big E, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins at WWE Day One, Brock Lesnar now finds trailing only John Cena, Randy Orton, Triple H, and The Rock in all-time WWE Championship reigns. Cena currently holds the record at 13 WWE Championship reigns, while Orton, Triple H, and Rock have had 10, 9 and 8 WWE Championship reigns respectively.

In addition to his 6 WWE Championship reigns, Lesnar is also a former 3 time WWE Universal Champion. He has both the record for most WWE Universal Championship reigns, the most combined days as WWE Universal Champion, and the longest WWE Universal Championship reign at 504 days. It is expected Roman Reigns will surpass the latter record in six days, as his WWE Universal Title reign is at 498+ days.

Outside of WWE, Lesnar is also a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion for New Japan Pro Wrestling, having won the title from 2005 to 2006. Most notably, Brock Lesnar is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, defeating Frank Mir for the title on July 11, 2009. Between wrestling and MMA, Lesnar has held 12 world championships in his career. Lesnar is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship at WWE Royal Rumble against Bobby Lashley.

You can read WWE’s tweet below.

With his win at #WWEDay1, @BrockLesnar is now tied for the 5️⃣th most WWE Championship reigns of all time. @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/pynGxGDVb9 — WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2022

