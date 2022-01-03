The next planned opponent for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will reportedly be former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, according to Dave Meltzer.

During WWE’s first pay-per-view of 2022, “WWE Day 1,” Lesnar became the WWE Champion after winning a Fatal 5-Way that also included Lashley, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and the former Champion, Big E.

Lesnar was originally going to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Day 1, but the match didn’t happen due to Reigns testing positive for COVID-19.

Bobby Lashley lost the WWE title on the September 13 edition of RAW after Big E successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Results of Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view are available here.