WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin took to Instagram this afternoon to announce that he will be doing a “Texas release” of his brand new American Lager on March 31.

Austin noted in the below post that fans who are coming down for WrestleMania weekend should come and join the Broken Skull Beer Bash. The event will be taking place at Billy Bob’s Texas.

Special Announcement!! Join me @billybobstexas on Thursday 3-31-22 for the Texas release of my brand new American Lager. @esbcbrews and I have crafted and fine tuned this beer to be the most crushable and easy drinking beer in America. I will be there to drink beer and enjoy celebrating the release of this bad ass beer in my home state of Texas. @recklesskelly96 will be there to supply some awesome live music. I look forward to seeing everyone at the one and only @billybobstexas. Whether you’re coming down for #wrestlemania weekend,or from the area, come join the Broken Skull Beer Bash. General admission and VIP tickets available. Go to @esbcbrews and @brokenskullbeer and click on the link in bio for details. Cheers!! #elsegundobrewing #brokenskullbeer #americanlager #billybobstexas #recklesskelly #beer #craftbeer”

As noted, there is a rumored match between Steve Austin and Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 38.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The current card is available here.

