Video game reviewers are getting their first chance to get their hands on the upcoming WWE 2K22 release. One review focusing on the newly revived MyGM feature reveals another former WWE NXT GM William Regal may appear in the game.

A screenshot included in a review of WWE 2K22 by WCCF Tech showed Regal as an option for players to choose in the MyGM mode alongside Adam Pearce, Sonya Devilla, Shane McMahon, and Stephanie McMahon. Players can also create a custom character to choose as their general manager.

Regal’s appearance in the MyGM mode conflicts with other promotional material for WWE 2K22. A trailer for MyGM mode mentions the four other character options, but not William Regal.

Other released talent that will reportedly be included are:

Ember Moon

The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)

Jeff Hardy

John Morrison

Johnny Gargano

Kyle O’Reilly

Mickie James

Murphy

Reckoning (Mia Yim)

Scarlett

Tegan Nox

The WWE 2K22 status is not known for a handful of other individuals, including Adam Cole, Bray Wyatt, and Kurt Angle. WWE reportedly requested that Daniel Bryan (now performing as Bryan Danielson in AEW) be pulled from the game.

As we previously noted, WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 11, 2022, and is now available for pre-order. Four editions of the game will available to purchase:

– Standard Edition: ($59.99 USD on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation® 4, Xbox One consoles and PC); $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X|S)) – Available in both physical and digital formats.

– Cross-Gen Bundle ($79.99 USD) – Includes the digital Standard Edition and the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack across previous and current-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles (*PlayStation 5 console required to play PlayStation 5 version. Xbox Series X|S console required to redeem and use Xbox Series X|S version. Xbox One console required to redeem and use Xbox One version).

– Deluxe Edition ($99.99 USD for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format) – Includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited-edition WWE SuperCard content (*included in-box for physical copies only; WWE SuperCard is required to redeem WWE SuperCard content). The Deluxe Edition will be available three days early, from March 8, 2022, and while supplies last. Players who purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S edition will also receive the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack.

– nWo 4-Life Digital Edition ($119.99 USD for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) Includes the Standard Edition; all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition; MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas and the nWo Wolfpac Championship. The nWo 4-Life Edition will be available three days early, from March 8, 2022, and while supplies last.

