Since joining All Elite Wrestling in Summer 2020, Tay Conti has established herself as a major player in AEW’s women’s division. The Brazilian-born jiu-jitsu artist has had marquee matches on AEW programming, most notably in her championship contests for the NWA and AEW Women’s Titles.

While Conti came up short in both challenges, she’s looking to change that in 2022.

“Gold. I want gold, for sure,” Conti told Highspots regarding her 2022 goals. “I want it all. I want my rematch against Britt and I wanna get Jade. Jade’s getting too comfortable. It’s been kind of like, a good path for her. But, you know, when she meets me in the ring, it’s over for her, baby.”

Beyond TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Conti pointed to WWE’s Asuka as someone she’d like to meet inside the squared circle one day.

“I really want to wrestle Asuka one day. She’s one of my favorites,” Tay Conti said. “I really want to wrestle her. But, if we can talk about AEW, I would say, I really wanna have Serena Deeb too. Because she’s going crazy right now. Yeah, I wrestled her once, but I really need a rematch against her. So, I’m ready for it.”

Conti previously wrestled Deeb in January 2021, challenging The Professor for her NWA Women’s Championship. As mentioned, Conti has been unsuccessful in both of her title matches, but she still looks back on them fondly.

“I would say like, my match against Britt [at AEW Full Gear 2021] for the title was really a special one,” Tay Conti said. “I was super nervous. I was trying to come up with like, a different entrance, hair make-up. Yeah, I was trying to present myself, you know, a little like, different. So I really like it. That was a real special match. And Britt was like, amazing to work within the ring. I want my rematch to kick her a– again. But, yeah, that was a really special one. And I had my first moonsault. Sammy [Guevara] helped me a lot.”

While the pay-per-view contest with AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker is at the top of her list, Conti named Deeb and Hikaru Shida as other matches she’s proud of.

“I would say my match against Serena, I really liked that too. She’s one of the best in the game. I could wrestle her every day,” Tay Conti said. “I want a street fight against Serena. It would be amazing. And my match against Shida. Maybe because I’m like, a big fan of Japanese style, my match against her was like, one of my favorites for sure.”

