WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather recently spoke to Insight with Chris Van Vliet about when he first started having hoes with him. He revealed that Vince McMahon went up to him and asked whether or not he could get some women for the role.

“Vince says, ‘Charles, you think you can go get some girls?’ I’m like, ‘Vince are you joking? You know, me Taker and me are in strip clubs every night. We know every strip club, we know every girl.’ So I grab Undertaker, you know, I grab Mark and we go down to a strip club,” he said. “This is during the day and we grabbed three or four girls. We take them back with us to the WWE or WWF, whatever it was at the time.

“And they signed them to a thing and they paid them and we take them on TV and they don’t ask me anything. They basically say, do what you do. I basically did the same show I was doing with John {JBL} but we did that with girls.”

The Godfather then reflected on how over the gimmick got with the girls. Fans would ask him in the airport where they were, showcasing just how popular the act had become.

“I swear to you, I went from walking through the airport where maybe some people will notice you to the next day in the airport people were going, ‘Godfather, where’s the hoes? Godfather, where’s the hoes?’ It got over from the very second it got on TV,” he said. “Bro, it was just over.”

The Godfather then recalled how he actually found the girls who would play the role each night. He joked that they’d have just left the strip club the night before. However, once it became so popular, the role ended up being handed to Bruce Prichard.

“More than likely we were probably there the night before,” he said. “Like, ‘God you just left here three hours ago.’ They used to close a lot of strip clubs and me and him {Undertaker} would stay there. It wasn’t hard, here’s the thing after the first time we did it, it was such a hit with the people that Vince took it over. And then Bruce Prichard, it was his job to get the girls.

“He would just call a strip club and they would send girls. Yeah, it got over so fast that strip clubs would call the WWE and say, ‘hey you’re in Connecticut, you’re wherever, we would love to supply the girls’. They paid the girls good too. And then what happened, the girls, the strip club girls were getting so crazy with no help from me.

“They were getting so crazy while on TV. So Vince was like, ‘we need to back off of these strippers for a bit’. So we started getting actresses. Let me tell you, something brother, they were worse than the strippers. The actresses were worse than the strippers.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

