WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali is diving deeper into the world of politics in his home country. He joined India’s largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Thursday.

“I’m glad to have joined BJP,” Khali is quoted as saying in reporting by Asian News International. “I feel that (Prime Minister) Modi’s work for the nation makes him the right Prime Minister. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation’s development.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been working to rally support ahead of this year’s Punjab Legislative Assembly election. The BJP traces its origin back to the early 1950s. The party was formally established in 1980. It adheres to the principles of Hindu culture. The party’s agenda is described as “nationalist” by NPR.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a member of the BJP. He rose to power following elections in 2014 and was reelected in 2019. Under this leadership, the Indian government has launched economic reforms. However, they have failed to improve the costs of living and unemployment in the country. Modi has also faced criticism and protests over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and his policies regarding the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Great Khali first signed with WWE in 2006 and won the World Heavyweight Championship during the summer of 2007. Khali remained with WWE until his contract expired in 2014.

The Great Khali has made a handful of appearances for WWE since 2014. His last appearance was at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in April 2018. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

The Great Khali returned to India after leaving WWE. He launched his own promotion, Continental Wrestling Entertainment, and opened his own wrestling school. WWE has signed a number of Khali’s students to developmental contracts.

#WATCH Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, also known as The Great Khali, joins BJP in Delhi pic.twitter.com/BmB7WbpZzx — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

I'm glad to have joined BJP… I feel that PM Modi's work for the nation makes him the right Prime Minister. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation's development. I joined BJP after being influenced by BJP's national policy: Wrestler The Great Khali pic.twitter.com/RjwU4XIw16 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]