Nine matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by The Gunn Club taking on Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis just days before they challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express on Rampage, Mercedes Martinez vs. Queen Aminata, Lee Moriarty vs. Anthony Henry, Anthony Ogogo vs. Tony Vincita, and more.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Tonight’s episode was taped over the weekend in Orlando, FL. You can click here for spoilers.

Below is the full Dark line-up for tonight:

* Julia Hart vs. Kelsey Heather

* Anna Jay vs. Kaci Lennox

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Queen Aminata

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solow

* Lee Moriarty vs. Anthony Henry

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Gus de la Vega

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Tony Vincita

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Serpentico

* The Gunn Club (Austin, Colten) vs. Arian Alanis and Liam Gray

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]