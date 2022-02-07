MCW Pro Wrestling announced that The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) will be appearing at its “Spring Fever” show on Sunday, May 15 in Millersville, Maryland.

The Hardy Boyz will also be at Baltimore Celebfest 4.

The promotion posted via Facebook, “Breaking News!!! IPO Sports Marketing teams up with MCW Pro Wrestling again on Sunday May 15th to present #BaltimoreCelebfest4 and #MCWSpringFever at the Benfield Sportscenter in Millersville, MD. Already signed to appear at Celebfest and also to compete at Spring Fever is Matt & Jeff Hardy. Tickets will go onsale online on Wednesday at 10am and during intermission of tonight’s show.”

As noted, Matt and Jeff are making their return to tag team action on March 12 in Webster, Massachusetts for Big Time Wrestling.

The Hardy Boyz will also be visiting Zombie Hideout on March 13 in Springfield, MA to sign autographs and meet with fans. The next day, they travel to Lafayette, NJ to meet more fans at the Pandora’s Box toys & collectibles store.

One of the last times Matt and Jeff wrestled for MCW Pro Wrestling was in 2017, when they defeated “The Ecktourage” Dirty Money & Eric Chapel and became the MCW Tag Team Champions.

Below you can see MCW Pro Wrestling’s announcement:

